Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-10) are underdogs (+1) as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (13-9) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and FDSN. The matchup's point total is 216.5.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1 216.5 -118 +100

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (52.7%)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 13 times over 22 games with a set spread.

In the Timberwolves' 22 games this year, they have nine wins against the spread.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 10 times.

Timberwolves games this year have hit the over on 11 of 22 set point totals (50%).

Against the spread, Golden State has performed better at home, covering six times in 10 home games, and seven times in 12 road games.

The Warriors have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in four of 10 home matchups (40%). In road games, they have hit the over in six of 12 games (50%).

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .273 (3-8-0). On the road, it is .545 (6-5-0).

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under more often at home (six times out of 11) than away (five of 11) this season.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 boards and 6.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.2 points, 2.4 assists and 4.4 boards.

Draymond Green averages 8.9 points, 6.4 boards and 6 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 14.8 points, 1.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Buddy Hield is averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Anthony Edwards provides the Timberwolves 26.4 points, 5.4 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Timberwolves are receiving 20.7 points, 6.8 boards and 4 assists per game from Julius Randle.

The Timberwolves get 10.9 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 11.1 rebounds and 2 assists.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Jaden McDaniels averages 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 30.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

