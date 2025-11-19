Wake Forest vs Delaware Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are playing the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Wake Forest vs Delaware Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Wake Forest: (-901) | Delaware: (+610)

Wake Forest: (-901) | Delaware: (+610) Spread: Wake Forest: -17.5 (-108) | Delaware: +17.5 (-112)

Wake Forest: -17.5 (-108) | Delaware: +17.5 (-112) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Wake Forest vs Delaware Betting Trends

Wake Forest has beaten the spread seven times in 10 games.

Wake Forest owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, five of Wake Forest's 10 games have go over the point total.

Delaware has three wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

Delaware has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or more this season.

Delaware has seen four of its 10 games go over the point total.

Wake Forest vs Delaware Point Spread

Wake Forest is favored by 17.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Delaware, the underdog, is -112.

Wake Forest vs Delaware Over/Under

Wake Forest versus Delaware, on Nov. 22, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Wake Forest vs Delaware Moneyline

Wake Forest is a -901 favorite on the moneyline, while Delaware is a +610 underdog.

Wake Forest vs. Delaware Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Wake Forest 23.8 98 19.5 21 51.2 10 Delaware 28.2 65 30.7 107 55.2 10

Wake Forest vs. Delaware Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Wake Forest vs. Delaware analysis on FanDuel Research.