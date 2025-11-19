Wake Forest vs Delaware Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are playing the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.
NCAA football odds and spreads
Wake Forest vs Delaware Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Wake Forest: (-901) | Delaware: (+610)
- Spread: Wake Forest: -17.5 (-108) | Delaware: +17.5 (-112)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Wake Forest vs Delaware Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has beaten the spread seven times in 10 games.
- Wake Forest owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This season, five of Wake Forest's 10 games have go over the point total.
- Delaware has three wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.
- Delaware has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Delaware has seen four of its 10 games go over the point total.
Wake Forest vs Delaware Point Spread
Wake Forest is favored by 17.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Delaware, the underdog, is -112.
Wake Forest vs Delaware Over/Under
Wake Forest versus Delaware, on Nov. 22, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Wake Forest vs Delaware Moneyline
Wake Forest is a -901 favorite on the moneyline, while Delaware is a +610 underdog.
Wake Forest vs. Delaware Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Wake Forest
|23.8
|98
|19.5
|21
|51.2
|10
|Delaware
|28.2
|65
|30.7
|107
|55.2
|10
Wake Forest vs. Delaware Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
