Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Virginia Tech Hokies are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia Tech: (-126) | Wake Forest: (+105)

Virginia Tech: (-126) | Wake Forest: (+105) Spread: Virginia Tech: -1.5 (-110) | Wake Forest: +1.5 (-110)

Virginia Tech: -1.5 (-110) | Wake Forest: +1.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Betting Trends

Virginia Tech's record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Virginia Tech has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Virginia Tech has played six games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Wake Forest owns two wins against the spread this year.

Wake Forest has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.

One Wake Forest game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Demon Deacons win (57.2%)

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Point Spread

Virginia Tech is favored by 1.5 points over Wake Forest. Virginia Tech is -110 to cover the spread, with Wake Forest being -110.

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Over/Under

The over/under for the Virginia Tech versus Wake Forest matchup on October 14 has been set at 47.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Moneyline

Virginia Tech is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Wake Forest is a +105 underdog.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Virginia Tech 23.5 96 26.7 81 44.8 4 6 Wake Forest 25.6 109 21.6 31 56.8 2 5

