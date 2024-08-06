2024 Virginia Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Virginia Cavaliers are 2-0 so far in 2024. Check out their full schedule and results below.

Virginia 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Richmond Aug. 31 W 34-13 Cavaliers (-19.5) 52.5 2 @ Wake Forest Sept. 7 W 31-30 Demon Deacons (-1.5) 54.5 3 Maryland Sept. 14 - Terrapins (-2.5) 54.5 4 @ Coastal Carolina Sept. 21 - - - 6 Boston College Oct. 5 - - - 7 Louisville Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Clemson Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Virginia Last Game

The Cavaliers matched up with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in their most recent game, winning 31-30. Anthony Colandrea had 357 yards on 33-of-43 passing (76.7%) for the Cavs in that matchup against the Demon Deacons, with three touchdowns and two picks. He also added 13 carries for 23 yards with his legs. In the running game, Xavier Brown totaled 35 rushing yards on nine carries (3.9 yards per carry). He also had one catch for three yards. Malachi Fields accumulated 11 catches for 148 yards (13.5 per catch) against the Demon Deacons.

Virginia Betting Insights

Virginia has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

