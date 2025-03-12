Villanova vs Seton Hall Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 6 seed Villanova Wildcats (18-13, 11-9 Big East) will play in the Big East tournament against the No. 11 seed Seton Hall Pirates (7-24, 2-18 Big East), Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET live on Peacock.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Villanova vs. Seton Hall Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Villanova win (89.3%)

If you plan to place a wager on Villanova-Seton Hall matchup (in which Villanova is an 11.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 126.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Villanova has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Seton Hall has covered 13 times in 31 games with a spread this year.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Seton Hall is 2-4 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Villanova racks up as an 11.5-point favorite.

At home, the Wildcats have a better record against the spread (11-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-8-0).

Against the spread, the Pirates have been better at home (7-9-0) than away (4-7-0).

Villanova's record against the spread in conference games is 10-10-0.

Seton Hall's Big East record against the spread is 9-11-0.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall: Moneyline Betting Stats

Villanova has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Wildcats have come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -719 or shorter on the moneyline.

Seton Hall has been the moneyline underdog 24 total times this season. Seton Hall has finished 3-21 in those games.

The Pirates have gone 1-5 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +500 or longer (16.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Villanova has a 87.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall Head-to-Head Comparison

Villanova is outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game with a +199 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.1 points per game (169th in college basketball) and gives up 67.7 per outing (58th in college basketball).

Eric Dixon's 23.6 points per game lead Villanova and are first in the nation.

Seton Hall has been outscored by 8.5 points per game (posting 61.8 points per game, 363rd in college basketball, while allowing 70.3 per contest, 126th in college basketball) and has a -264 scoring differential.

Isaiah Coleman leads Seton Hall, putting up 15.3 points per game (239th in college basketball).

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. They are collecting 30.7 rebounds per game (260th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.2 per contest.

Wooga Poplar is 180th in college basketball play with 6.9 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Pirates fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. They are collecting 27.8 rebounds per game (345th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.3.

Coleman averages 5.3 rebounds per game (513th in college basketball) to lead the Pirates.

Villanova's 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in college basketball, and the 95.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 233rd in college basketball.

The Pirates put up 84.4 points per 100 possessions (356th in college basketball), while giving up 96.0 points per 100 possessions (255th in college basketball).

