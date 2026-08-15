Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 15

The MLB slate on Saturday is not one to miss. The contests include the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CHSN

DSN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Anthony Kay

Troy Melton vs. Anthony Kay Records: Tigers (60-61), White Sox (62-58)

Tigers (60-61), White Sox (62-58) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 58.45%

58.45% White Sox Win Probability: 41.55%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and CARD

MARQ and CARD Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Michael McGreevy

Matthew Boyd vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Cubs (72-51), Cardinals (61-61)

Cubs (72-51), Cardinals (61-61) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 67.78%

67.78% Cardinals Win Probability: 32.22%

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New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and YES

SNET and YES Probable Pitchers: vs. Cam Schlittler

vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Blue Jays (59-64), Yankees (68-53)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 65.98%

65.98% Blue Jays Win Probability: 34.02%

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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Michael Lorenzen

Logan Webb vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Giants (50-71), Rockies (48-73)

Giants (50-71), Rockies (48-73) Giants Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 67.07%

67.07% Rockies Win Probability: 32.93%

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Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SNY and NATS

Fox Sports 1 and SNY and NATS Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs.

Sean Manaea vs. Records: Mets (53-69), Nationals (60-63)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.19%

53.19% Nationals Win Probability: 46.81%

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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MASN

RAYS and MASN Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Trevor Rogers

Ian Seymour vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Rays (74-46), Orioles (58-63)

Rays (74-46), Orioles (58-63) Rays Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.24%

57.24% Orioles Win Probability: 42.76%

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Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and MIAM

CINR and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Ryan Gusto

Brady Singer vs. Ryan Gusto Records: Reds (59-62), Marlins (62-61)

Reds (59-62), Marlins (62-61) Reds Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 61.15%

61.15% Reds Win Probability: 38.85%

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San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SDPA

CLEG and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Randy Vasquez

Joey Cantillo vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Guardians (59-63), Padres (65-57)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.47%

51.47% Padres Win Probability: 48.53%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-PH

MNNT and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Jesús Luzardo

Connor Prielipp vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Twins (60-63), Phillies (65-58)

Twins (60-63), Phillies (65-58) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Twins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.60%

53.60% Twins Win Probability: 46.40%

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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SEAM

SCHN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski vs. Emerson Hancock

Hayden Wesneski vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Astros (62-60), Mariners (57-65)

Astros (62-60), Mariners (57-65) Astros Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 52.99%

52.99% Mariners Win Probability: 47.01%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Grant Holmes vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Braves (73-48), Diamondbacks (64-58)

Braves (73-48), Diamondbacks (64-58) Braves Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 57.06%

57.06% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.94%

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Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Sonny Gray

Jared Jones vs. Sonny Gray Records: Pirates (59-64), Red Sox (65-56)

Pirates (59-64), Red Sox (65-56) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.32%

50.32% Pirates Win Probability: 49.68%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Justin Wrobleski vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Dodgers (73-49), Brewers (75-47)

Dodgers (73-49), Brewers (75-47) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 52.89%

52.89% Brewers Win Probability: 47.11%

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Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and ROYL

ABTV and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Randy Dobnak

Reid Detmers vs. Randy Dobnak Records: Angels (48-74), Royals (49-73)

Angels (48-74), Royals (49-73) Angels Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Royals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 59.84%

59.84% Royals Win Probability: 40.16%

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Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN

NBCS-CA and RSN Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. MacKenzie Gore

J.T. Ginn vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Athletics (47-74), Rangers (60-62)

Athletics (47-74), Rangers (60-62) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 54.35%

54.35% Athletics Win Probability: 45.65%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.