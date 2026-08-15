Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 15
The MLB slate on Saturday is not one to miss. The contests include the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Anthony Kay
- Records: Tigers (60-61), White Sox (62-58)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 58.45%
- White Sox Win Probability: 41.55%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Cubs (72-51), Cardinals (61-61)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -166
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 67.78%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 32.22%
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New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and YES
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Blue Jays (59-64), Yankees (68-53)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 65.98%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 34.02%
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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Giants (50-71), Rockies (48-73)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -190
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 67.07%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.93%
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Washington Nationals at New York Mets
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SNY and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs.
- Records: Mets (53-69), Nationals (60-63)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.19%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.81%
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Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Rays (74-46), Orioles (58-63)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -136
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.24%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.76%
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Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Ryan Gusto
- Records: Reds (59-62), Marlins (62-61)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -112
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 61.15%
- Reds Win Probability: 38.85%
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San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Guardians (59-63), Padres (65-57)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.47%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.53%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Twins (60-63), Phillies (65-58)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.60%
- Twins Win Probability: 46.40%
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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Astros (62-60), Mariners (57-65)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -120
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 52.99%
- Mariners Win Probability: 47.01%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Braves (73-48), Diamondbacks (64-58)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -130
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 57.06%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.94%
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Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Pirates (59-64), Red Sox (65-56)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.32%
- Pirates Win Probability: 49.68%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Dodgers (73-49), Brewers (75-47)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 52.89%
- Brewers Win Probability: 47.11%
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Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Randy Dobnak
- Records: Angels (48-74), Royals (49-73)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -154
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 59.84%
- Royals Win Probability: 40.16%
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Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Athletics (47-74), Rangers (60-62)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -146
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 54.35%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.65%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.