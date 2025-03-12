Vanderbilt vs Texas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 12 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (20-11, 8-10 SEC) and the No. 13 seed Texas Longhorns (17-14, 6-12 SEC) will look to advance in the SEC tournament on Wednesday as they square off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas win (50.4%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's Vanderbilt-Texas spread (Vanderbilt -2.5) or over/under (148.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 19-12-0 ATS this season.

Texas is 14-17-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Vanderbilt (11-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (68.8%) than Texas (5-5) does as the underdog (50%).

The Commodores have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 11 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 10 opportunities on the road.

This season, the Longhorns are 8-10-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Vanderbilt has nine wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Texas has beaten the spread seven times in 18 SEC games.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (87.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Commodores have won 13 of 15 games when listed as at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

Texas is 2-8 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Longhorns have a record of 2-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (20%).

Vanderbilt has an implied victory probability of 56.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt's +162 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.9 points per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 74.6 per outing (260th in college basketball).

Jason Edwards leads Vanderbilt, scoring 17 points per game (110th in college basketball).

Texas outscores opponents by 6.7 points per game (posting 78.1 points per game, 77th in college basketball, and allowing 71.4 per outing, 161st in college basketball) and has a +210 scoring differential.

Texas' leading scorer, Tre Johnson, is 14th in the country, scoring 20.2 points per game.

The Commodores rank 210th in the country at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.7 their opponents average.

Devin is 76th in college basketball action with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Commodores.

The Longhorns average 33 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) while conceding 31 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by two boards per game.

Arthur Kaluma averages 7.8 rebounds per game (76th in college basketball) to lead the Longhorns.

Vanderbilt averages 101 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball), while allowing 94.4 points per 100 possessions (207th in college basketball).

The Longhorns' 101 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 62nd in college basketball, and the 92.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 147th in college basketball.

