Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

The Florida Panthers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-142) Maple Leafs (+118) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.5%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -220.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup on May 14, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Maple Leafs, Florida is the favorite at -142, and Toronto is +118 playing at home.

