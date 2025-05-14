FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

The Florida Panthers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-142)Maple Leafs (+118)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.5%)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -220.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup on May 14, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Maple Leafs, Florida is the favorite at -142, and Toronto is +118 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup