Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Florida Panthers versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)
- Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-142)
|Maple Leafs (+118)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.5%)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -220.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup on May 14, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Maple Leafs, Florida is the favorite at -142, and Toronto is +118 playing at home.