Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-21) vs. San Francisco Giants (25-18)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | SF: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | SF: (-104) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176)

ARI: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 6.86 ERA vs Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 1-4, 5.82 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3) for the Diamondbacks and Jordan Hicks (1-4) for the Giants. Rodríguez's team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez's team is 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have gone 3-5-0 ATS in Hicks' eight starts with a set spread. The Giants have a 1-2 record in Hicks' three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (55.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Giants, Arizona is the favorite at -112, and San Francisco is -104 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Giants. The Diamondbacks are +146 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -176.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Giants contest on May 14 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 15 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 14-13 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 42 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 20-22-0 against the spread in their 42 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have put together a 9-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

San Francisco is 7-9 (winning 43.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Giants have played in 43 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-18-1).

The Giants are 22-21-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 51 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .620. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among qualified hitters, he is 37th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 43 hits. He's batting .293 while slugging .456.

He is 27th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in MLB.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles and a walk.

Josh Naylor has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .296/.367/.459.

Naylor brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 12 home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .203 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has racked up a slugging percentage of .472, a team-high for the Giants. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Lee hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run and four RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has 45 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Michael Yastrzemski a has .385 on-base percentage to lead the Giants.

Matt Chapman has six doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks while hitting .213.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

5/13/2025: 10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2025: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/24/2024: 11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/23/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/4/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/3/2024: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2024: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!