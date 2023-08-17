2023 UTSA Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

The UTSA Roadrunners are 2-3 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

UTSA 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Houston September 2 L 17-14 Roadrunners (-1.5) 59.5 2 Texas State September 9 W 20-13 Roadrunners (-14.5) 66.5 3 Army September 15 L 37-29 Roadrunners (-6.5) 40.5 4 @ Tennessee September 23 L 45-14 Volunteers (-23.5) 59.5 6 @ Temple October 7 W 49-34 Roadrunners (-13.5) 55.5 7 UAB October 14 - Roadrunners (-9.5) 67.5 8 @ Florida Atlantic October 21 - - - View Full Table

UTSA Last Game

The Roadrunners took home a win against the Temple Owls 49-34 in their most recent outing. Frank Harris had 338 yards on 25-of-33 passing (75.8%) for the Roadrunners in that matchup against the Owls, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added five carries for 8 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. In the ground game, Robert Henry took 11 carries for 78 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding three receptions for 25 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Devin McCuin had 94 yards on six catches (15.7 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

UTSA Betting Insights

UTSA is 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

