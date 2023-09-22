Utah vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Utah Utes are up against the UCLA Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah vs UCLA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah: (-172) | UCLA: (+142)

Utah: (-172) | UCLA: (+142) Spread: Utah: -3.5 (-110) | UCLA: +3.5 (-110)

Utah: -3.5 (-110) | UCLA: +3.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Utah vs UCLA Betting Trends

Utah has one win against the spread this year.

Utah owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

None of Utah's three games has gone over the point total in 2023.

UCLA has posted one win against the spread this year.

None of UCLA's two games has gone over the point total in 2023.

Utah vs UCLA Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utes win (63.1%)

Utah vs UCLA Point Spread

Utah is favored by 3.5 points versus UCLA. Utah is -110 to cover the spread, while UCLA is -110.

Utah vs UCLA Over/Under

The over/under for Utah-UCLA on September 23 is 50.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Utah vs UCLA Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UCLA-Utah, UCLA is the underdog at +142, and Utah is -172.

Utah vs. UCLA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Utah 25 90 10.3 10 44.8 0 3 UCLA 40.3 28 10 7 58.5 0 3

