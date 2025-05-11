Phillies vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Guardians Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (23-16) vs. Cleveland Guardians (23-16)
- Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN
Phillies vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-164) | CLE: (+138)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+106) | CLE: +1.5 (-128)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Phillies vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 3-1, 3.35 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 2-3, 5.30 ERA
The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (3-1) for the Phillies and Luis Ortiz (2-3) for the Guardians. When Wheeler starts, his team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season. When Wheeler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. When Ortiz starts, the Guardians are 3-4-0 against the spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in three of Ortiz's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.
Phillies vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (56.6%)
Phillies vs Guardians Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Guardians, Philadelphia is the favorite at -164, and Cleveland is +138 playing at home.
Phillies vs Guardians Spread
- The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Guardians are -128 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +106.
Phillies vs Guardians Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Guardians contest on May 11, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.
Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!
Phillies vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Phillies have won in 19, or 61.3%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 38 opportunities.
- The Phillies have posted a record of 20-18-0 against the spread this season.
- The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 23 total times this season. They've finished 11-12 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Cleveland has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).
- The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 21 times this season for a 21-15-2 record against the over/under.
- The Guardians have an 18-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.4% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 37 hits and an OBP of .402 this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .553.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 69th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Bryce Harper is batting .242 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .356.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 99th, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 62nd.
- Trea Turner has an OPS of .783, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- Turner has recorded at least one base hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .386 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
- Bryson Stott has three home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Steven Kwan has accumulated a .391 on-base percentage and a .451 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .327.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is fourth, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 54th in slugging.
- Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .287. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 34th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.
- Kyle Manzardo has accumulated 25 hits, a team-high for the Guardians.
- Carlos Santana is hitting .231 with three doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
Phillies vs Guardians Head to Head
- 5/10/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/9/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/28/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/27/2024: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/26/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/23/2023: 8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/22/2023: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/21/2023: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!