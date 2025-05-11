Phillies vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Phillies vs Guardians Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (23-16) vs. Cleveland Guardians (23-16)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN

Phillies vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-164) | CLE: (+138)

PHI: (-164) | CLE: (+138) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+106) | CLE: +1.5 (-128)

PHI: -1.5 (+106) | CLE: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 3-1, 3.35 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 2-3, 5.30 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (3-1) for the Phillies and Luis Ortiz (2-3) for the Guardians. When Wheeler starts, his team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season. When Wheeler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. When Ortiz starts, the Guardians are 3-4-0 against the spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in three of Ortiz's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Phillies vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.6%)

Phillies vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Guardians, Philadelphia is the favorite at -164, and Cleveland is +138 playing at home.

Phillies vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Guardians are -128 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +106.

Phillies vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Guardians contest on May 11, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Phillies vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 19, or 61.3%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 38 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 20-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 23 total times this season. They've finished 11-12 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Cleveland has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 21 times this season for a 21-15-2 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have an 18-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 37 hits and an OBP of .402 this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .553.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 69th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is batting .242 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 99th, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .783, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Turner has recorded at least one base hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .386 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Bryson Stott has three home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has accumulated a .391 on-base percentage and a .451 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .327.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is fourth, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .287. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 34th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo has accumulated 25 hits, a team-high for the Guardians.

Carlos Santana is hitting .231 with three doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Phillies vs Guardians Head to Head

5/10/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/9/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/27/2024: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/23/2023: 8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/22/2023: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/21/2023: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

