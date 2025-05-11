NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 11

The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Indiana Pacers is one of many solid options on today's NBA Playoff slate.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (52.36% win probability)

Thunder (52.36% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-6.5)

Thunder (-6.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Thunder -245, Nuggets +200

Thunder -245, Nuggets +200 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (55.02% win probability)

Cavaliers (55.02% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-5)

Cavaliers (-5) Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Cavaliers -220, Pacers +184

Cavaliers -220, Pacers +184 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.