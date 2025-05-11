Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the New York Yankees facing the Athletics.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (22-17) vs. Athletics (21-19)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and YES

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

NYY: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154)

NYY: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154) Total: 10 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 0-1, 4.79 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-3, 3.62 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 4.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Severino (1-3, 3.62 ERA). When Schmidt starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Schmidt's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Severino starts, the Athletics are 4-4-0 against the spread. The Athletics have a 3-4 record in Severino's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (54.9%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are +128 to cover, while the Athletics are -154 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

Yankees versus Athletics on May 11 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (62.5%) in those games.

This year, the Yankees have won 18 of 28 games when listed as at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 38 games with a total this season.

In 38 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 18-20-0 against the spread.

The Athletics are 10-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.7% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Athletics have gone 9-12 (42.9%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 20 times this season for a 20-17-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 21-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 59 hits and an OBP of .486, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .772. He's batting .396.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .340 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .391.

He is third in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Trent Grisham is batting .276 with a .612 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Ben Rice is batting .258 with a .355 OBP and 16 RBI for New York this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .477. Both lead the Athletics. He's batting .358.

Including all qualified hitters, he is second in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 20th and he is 37th in slugging.

Wilson hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .452 with three doubles, five walks and eight RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom paces his team with 44 hits. He has a batting average of .288 while slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 31st in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker is hitting .253 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Shea Langeliers has five doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .248.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

5/10/2025: 11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/22/2024: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/21/2024: 10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/20/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/25/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/24/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/23/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/22/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/29/2023: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

