Utah State vs San Jose State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-4 MWC) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (14-1, 4-0 MWC) on January 7, 2025 at Provident Credit Union Event Center.

Utah State vs. San Jose State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Utah State vs. San Jose State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah State win (90.5%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Utah State-San Jose State spread (Utah State -10.5) or total (147.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Utah State vs. San Jose State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah State has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

San Jose State has put together a 10-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Utah State covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than San Jose State covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (100%).

At home last season, the Aggies had a better record against the spread (8-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-8-0).

The Spartans have performed better against the spread on the road (3-1-0) than at home (4-2-0) this year.

Utah State has posted two wins against the spread in conference play this year.

San Jose State has covered the spread three times in four MWC games.

Utah State vs. San Jose State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (90%) in those games.

The Aggies have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -629 or better on the moneyline.

San Jose State has won two of the nine games it was the moneyline underdog this season (22.2%).

The Spartans have played as a moneyline underdog of +450 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah State has a 86.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Utah State vs. San Jose State Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah State's +248 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.3 points per game (35th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per contest (67th in college basketball).

Ian Martinez paces Utah State, averaging 16.9 points per game (112th in the country).

San Jose State puts up 76.1 points per game (167th in college basketball) while allowing 73 per outing (234th in college basketball). It has a +49 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Josh Uduje's 17.2 points per game paces San Jose State and ranks 103rd in college basketball.

The 33.4 rebounds per game the Aggies average rank 159th in the nation, and are 5.3 more than the 28.1 their opponents grab per contest.

Mason Falslev's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 269th in college basketball play.

The Spartans average 31.3 rebounds per game (270th in college basketball), compared to the 30.4 of their opponents.

Robert Vaihola is 165th in college basketball with seven rebounds per game, leading the Spartans.

Utah State records 105.5 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball), while allowing 84.6 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

The Spartans rank 93rd in college basketball averaging 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 300th, allowing 96.2 points per 100 possessions.

