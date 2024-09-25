Up & Adams: Wednesday, September 25th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay highlights her top under reacted to storylines after Week 3 in the NFL.

Then, Super Bowl Champion tight end Rob Gronkowski gives his thoughts on the controversial ending of the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s early season struggles, and his player prop picks for the Dallas Cowboys versus the New York Giants on Thursday.

Next, Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis discusses being on Netflix’s “Starting 5” series, his strict diet, and what it’s been like with the addition of Kings forward DeMar DeRozan.

Finally, Kay shares her top individual performances from around the NFL in Week 3.

