Up & Adams: Wednesday, October 4th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay shares her top NFL storylines that are going under the radar this season.

Then, Super Bowl Champion tight end Rob Gronkowski shares his thoughts on the New England Patriots trading for cornerback J.C. Jackson, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ future with the team after being benched on Sunday, and his prediction for the Dallas Cowboys versus San Francisco 49ers matchup.

After that, comedian Paul Virzi discusses his Netflix special Nocturnal Admissions and vents about the issues plaguing his favorite team, the New York Giants.

Finally, Super Bowl Champion linebacker Rob Ninkovich talks with Gronkowski about their playing days with the Patriots.

