Up & Adams: Wednesday, February 5th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this episode, Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs starts off the show by sharing his biggest takeaways from his first year with Jordan Love, as well as hinting at wanting a Future Hall of Fame WR to join Green Bay next season.

Former Saint teammates Mark Ingram and Cam Jordan reunite to reflect on old Saints memories and discuss who should be the new head coach in New Orleans.

Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton stops by to evaluate Bo Nix's rookie season and what the team needs to get over the hump next year.

Comedian Burt Kreisher and Rob Gronkowski join us to set the scene on the atmosphere in New Orleans and prop bets for the Super Bowl.

Chicago WR's Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore come by to talk about Caleb Williams rookie year and their first impressions of Head Coach Ben Johnson.

Rams WR Puka Nacua rounds out the show by reflecting on his feelings towards the departure of Cooper Kupp and what to expect from Matthew Stafford in 2025.

Watch the full episode below:

