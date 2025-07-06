2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Storm at Liberty on Sunday 7/6/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Storm at Liberty

The Seattle Storm held the New York Liberty to just 79 points in these teams' matchup last month. Could another defensive showcase be next?

New York just isn't quite the same offense without Jonquel Jones (ankle) as they've averaged just 84.5 PPG over their last eight tilts. Their 98.3 pace still leads the W in this period, so the Storm (96.5 in this time) present a bit of a downgrade.

This under isn't built on pace, though. Seattle's veteran defense shows up on the road, posting the league's second-best defensive rating (98.3 DRTG) away from Climate Pledge. No team has hit 87 points against them in eight road tilts.

The Storm's five-point spread is just out of value range, so I'll avoid betting against their half of this game's total. DRatings projects just 81.3 median points for the 12-5 Liberty on Sunday.

Perhaps in an effort to keep pace with New York's prolific scoring attack, Liberty opponents seem to chuck it.

New York is allowing the the fourth-most total three-point attempts per game (27.4). They've permitted the very most three-point attempts per game to guards (16.4). This might be a bit masked by the fact that teams are shooting just 33.1% from downtown far.

Skylar Diggins has found the fountain of youth from long range. In 2025, she's averaging 1.8 makes on 4.2 attempts per 36 minutes, which is good for a 42.0% clip. That is on track for her highest 3P% since 2015.

This matchup should only boost expectations for triples -- not shrink them. Rotowire projects her for 1.7 median made threes in 33.0 minutes, making a pick 'em price an enticing proposition here. There's also the bonus of wanting to show out on national television, too.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

