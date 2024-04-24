Up & Adams: Wednesday, April 24th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller shares what he thinks the Washington Commanders will do with the second overall pick, if the Chicago Bears could trade up for former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the pre-draft rumor that he really believes will happen, and his favorite Day 3 sleeper player.

Then, Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson reminisces on the 2007 draft, if he’s a believer in the Bears, and his draft wish for the Detroit Lions.

After that, former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye talks about working with former Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers, what makes him the most pro-ready player at the position in the draft, and the criticism on his footwork.

Finally, former Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall discusses what’s going under the radar about his game, his meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, and playing with former Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

