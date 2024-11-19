Up & Adams: Tuesday, November 19th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On Tuesday's episode, it's a Los Angeles Chargers takeover.

Kay recaps the Houston Texans' Monday night win over the Dallas Cowboys and hands out some well deserved 'Atta-Boys' from Week 11.

Three-time All-Pro LB Shawne Merriman stops by to talk Jim Harbaugh and the complete turnaround of the Chargers in 2024.

And Chargers WR Quentin Johnston joins Kay to discuss his breakout sophomore season and the noticeable culture change.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!