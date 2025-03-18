Up & Adams: Tuesday, March 18th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

Kay shares her thoughts on the Houston Texans secondary and notable moves from the Baltimore Ravens.

Tom Crean discusses how he is not coming back to Indiana, but does see himself coaching again and if Duke should play Cooper Flagg.

NFL draft prospect Eli Cox shares his connection to the Jacksonville Jaguars and his athleticism at offensive lineman.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!