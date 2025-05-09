Rays vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Brewers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (16-21) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-19)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSUN, and FDSWI

Rays vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-108) | MIL: (-108)

TB: (-108) | MIL: (-108) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-162) | MIL: -1.5 (+134)

TB: +1.5 (-162) | MIL: -1.5 (+134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 2-5, 4.61 ERA vs José Quintana (Brewers) - 4-1, 2.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (2-5) to the mound, while Jose Quintana (4-1) will take the ball for the Brewers. Littell and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Littell starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-3. The Brewers have gone 4-1-0 against the spread when Quintana starts. The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog in four of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Rays vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.2%)

Rays vs Brewers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -108 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Brewers Spread

Rays vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Brewers game on May 9 has been set at 9, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Rays have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has a record of 9-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 37 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 16-21-0 in 37 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 18 total times this season. They've finished 4-14 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Milwaukee has gone 4-14 (22.2%).

The Brewers have played in 38 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-21-1).

The Brewers have a 21-17-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .430, fueled by 14 extra-base hits. He has a .255 batting average and an on-base percentage of .307.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Diaz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with 35 hits and an OBP of .427 this season. He's batting .333 and slugging .562.

He ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging in the majors.

Aranda has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Junior Caminero is batting .244 with a .444 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Caminero enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Kameron Misner is batting .260 with a .303 OBP and 11 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 41 hits, a team-high for the Brewers. He's batting .256 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .273.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 68th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang leads his team with a .383 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .409 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .318.

He is currently 11th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

William Contreras is hitting .242 with two doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.

Sal Frelick has five doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .297.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!