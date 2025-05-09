Tigers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Texas Rangers.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (25-13) vs. Texas Rangers (18-20)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and RSN

Tigers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-275) | TEX: (+225)

DET: (-275) | TEX: (+225) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-125) | TEX: +1.5 (+104)

DET: -1.5 (-125) | TEX: +1.5 (+104) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Tigers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 3-2, 2.21 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 2-1, 3.28 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-2) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (2-1) will get the nod for the Rangers. Skubal's team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. The Rangers have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Rangers are 2-2 in Corbin's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (68.8%)

Tigers vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -275 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Rangers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Tigers are -125 to cover, and the Rangers are +104.

Tigers vs Rangers Over/Under

The Tigers-Rangers game on May 9 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (76.2%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Detroit the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -275 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 37 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 23-14-0 against the spread in their 37 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won seven of the 21 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Texas has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +225 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 38 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-26-0).

The Rangers are 21-17-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 35 hits, which is tops among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .254 with 21 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .551.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 76th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Torkelson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Gleyber Torres is batting .290 with five doubles, four home runs and eight walks, while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Torres has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three doubles and five RBIs.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .286 with a .516 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Trey Sweeney has three home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Sweeney brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has accumulated a team-best OBP (.353), and paces the Rangers in hits (29). He's batting .279 and slugging.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 42nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith paces his team with a .476 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .330 with an on-base percentage of .405.

Adolis Garcia has seven doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .233.

Jonah Heim is hitting .289 with two doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!