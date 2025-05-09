Mets vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the New York Mets facing the Chicago Cubs.

Mets vs Cubs Game Info

New York Mets (24-14) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-16)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and MARQ

Mets vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-162) | CHC: (+136)

NYM: (-162) | CHC: (+136) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+132) | CHC: +1.5 (-160)

NYM: -1.5 (+132) | CHC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Mets vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 4-1, 2.95 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-1, 3.86 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Clay Holmes (4-1, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (2-1, 3.86 ERA). Holmes and his team have a record of 4-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Holmes' team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Cubs have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Taillon's starts. The Cubs are 1-2 in Taillon's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (60.5%)

Mets vs Cubs Moneyline

New York is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +136 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Cubs Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Mets are +132 to cover, and the Cubs are -160.

Mets vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Cubs game on May 9, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Mets vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 18 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won seven of 10 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 14 of 37 chances this season.

The Mets are 19-18-0 against the spread in their 37 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-8).

Chicago has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 23 times this season for a 23-12-1 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have collected a 19-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 45 hits and an OBP of .450 to go with a slugging percentage of .635. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .328 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he is seventh in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .261 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 62nd, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Francisco Lindor has 43 hits this season and has a slash line of .287/.357/.473.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 29 hits, an OBP of .272 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has accumulated a team-best OBP (.395), while leading the Cubs in hits (42). He's batting .284 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 15th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .265. He's slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .303.

His batting average ranks 58th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Ian Happ has a .389 slugging percentage, which paces the Cubs.

Carson Kelly has two doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .348.

