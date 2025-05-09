Phillies vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Guardians Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (22-15) vs. Cleveland Guardians (22-15)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | CLE: (+108)

PHI: (-126) | CLE: (+108) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+126) | CLE: +1.5 (-152)

PHI: -1.5 (+126) | CLE: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 1-5, 4.61 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 2-2, 5.06 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (1-5, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.06 ERA). Nola's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nola's team has won 20% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-4). The Guardians have gone 4-3-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Guardians have a 2-2 record in Williams' four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (54.7%)

Phillies vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Phillies vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Philadelphia is +126 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Guardians Over/Under

Phillies versus Guardians, on May 9, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 18, or 62.1%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 16 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 36 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 19-17-0 in 36 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've finished 10-11 in those games.

Cleveland has gone 4-7 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (36.4%).

The Guardians have played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-14-1).

The Guardians have gone 17-19-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 35 hits and an OBP of .406, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .571.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 60th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Bryce Harper has seven doubles, six home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .236 and slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 105th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .777, fueled by an OBP of .376 and a team-best slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Turner has recorded at least one base hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .455 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 36 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .415.

Stott heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has a .391 on-base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .333.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Kwan takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, five walks and two RBIs.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .271 with seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 54th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 55th in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo leads the Guardians with 23 hits.

Carlos Santana is hitting .234 with three doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!