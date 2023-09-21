Up & Adams: Thursday, September 21st, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay reacts to Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ comments on Wednesday, previews the Bears' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and the matchup between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Then, former NFL defensive back Darius Butler returns to discuss why Justin Fields is struggling, how the Giants can beat the 49ers, his thoughts on Rob Gronkowski’s prediction for the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings game, the Baltimore Ravens' offensive success this season, and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's historic start to his career.

Next, Kay reveals three sleepers to target in fantasy football this weekend.

After that, Rob Guerrera, podcast host with the Gold Standard Network, shares his expectations for the 49ers' Thursday night matchup against the Giants, what he’s seen from quarterback Brock Purdy that impresses him, and the team’s plan to manage the workload for running back Christian McCaffrey.

Finally, Matt Hamilton highlights Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell’s performance against the Denver Broncos.

