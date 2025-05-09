Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the San Diego Padres facing the Colorado Rockies.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (23-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-31)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SDPA

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-184) | COL: (+154)

SD: (-184) | COL: (+154) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-130) | COL: +1.5 (+108)

SD: -1.5 (-130) | COL: +1.5 (+108) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 1-3, 3.90 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 1-5, 5.50 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Randy Vasquez (1-3, 3.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Antonio Senzatela (1-5, 5.50 ERA). Vasquez's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Vasquez's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. When Senzatela starts, the Rockies have gone 2-5-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 2-5 in Senzatela's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (68.4%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +154 underdog despite being at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Rockies are +108 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -130.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 11.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Rockies contest on May 9, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 12, or 75%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -184 or better.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 21-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have put together a 5-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 15.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Colorado has a record of 3-17 (15%).

The Rockies have played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-22-1).

The Rockies have put together a 12-24-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 43 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .548. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .319 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Tatis will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .306 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 44th.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Luis Arraez has 33 hits this season and has a slash line of .280/.326/.407.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 31 hits, an OBP of .331 plus a slugging percentage of .341.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated 33 hits with a .331 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .264.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Jordan Beck is hitting .267 with three doubles, three triples, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Brenton Doyle is batting .218 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Mickey Moniak has three doubles, four triples, three home runs and eight walks while batting .222.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/13/2025: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/12/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/18/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/17/2024: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/16/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/4/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/2/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2024: 8-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

