Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (22-14) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (17-20)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SN1

Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | TOR: (+116)

SEA: (-136) | TOR: (+116) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | TOR: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | TOR: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 3-2, 3.29 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 2-3, 3.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (3-2) to the mound, while Kevin Gausman (2-3) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. Castillo's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. When Gausman starts, the Blue Jays are 3-4-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have a 2-3 record in Gausman's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (59.4%)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Seattle is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +116 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Mariners are +150 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -182.

The Mariners-Blue Jays game on May 9 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 15, or 65.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 36 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 18-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have put together a 10-13 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.5% of those games).

Toronto has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-18-1).

The Blue Jays have gone 22-14-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 33 hits, batting .246 this season with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .567.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is eighth in slugging.

Raleigh has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, five walks and two RBIs.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .348 with six doubles, nine home runs and seven walks, while slugging .707 with an on-base percentage of .396.

Julio Rodriguez has 33 hits this season and has a slash line of .228/.325/.407.

Rodriguez heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

J.P. Crawford has a slash line of .288/.408/.390 this season and a team-best OPS of .798.

Crawford enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has seven doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .295. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 24th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Guerrero heads into this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

George Springer leads his team with 31 hits and a .413 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .298 while slugging .510.

He is currently 18th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Bo Bichette has racked up a slugging percentage of .363, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Andres Gimenez has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .195.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/5/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/10/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/8/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/23/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

