Up & Adams: Thursday, August 22nd, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live from New Orleans Saints training camp! In today’s episode, Saints quarterback Derek Carr reveals what he’s been doing to build chemistry with the offensive weapons, his experience working with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and facing his old team -- the Las Vegas Raiders -- in Week 17.

Next, Saints head coach Dennis Allen talks about his coaching style, how he’d describe the team’s defense in 2024, and the potential role for utility man Taysom Hill.

Then, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan discusses his pursuit of 130 career sacks, his thoughts on playing more on the interior of the line this season, and facing former head coach Sean Payton in Week 7.

After that, Saints linebacker Demario Davis shares what he took away from his conversation with former NFL MVP quarterback Tom Brady last week, the bond he has with Carr, and how he’s been able get better as he’s gotten older.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!