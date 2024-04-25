Up & Adams: Thursday, April 25th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay talks about the Chicago Bears as they’re set to make the first overall pick in the NFL draft, reacts to Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson requesting a trade, the latest on San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation, and whether the Dallas Cowboys or Minnesota Vikings could trade their star wide receivers.

Then, former Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt shares how his college experience will help him in the NFL, the comparison to his dad, John, who was a Pro Bowl offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, and learning the left-tackle position after being recruited as a tight end out of high school.

Next, former Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. discusses Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders’ comments about him being overlooked, the criticism around his running ability, and how he elevated his teammates in college.

After that, Kay gives out her NFL draft predictions for the New England Patriots, Roger Goodell, the Los Angeles Rams, and more.

Finally, Kay shares one thing to know about former Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

