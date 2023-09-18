Up & Adams: Monday, September 18th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay shares her thoughts on the Miami Dolphins beating the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens taking down the Cincinnati Bengals.

Then, Pro Bowl left-tackle Taylor Lewan talks about where he sees the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC hierarchy, the Tennessee Titans' overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers, whether he prefers to play on turf or grass fields, and who’s to blame for the Chicago Bears’ struggles.

Next, Kay recaps the New York Giants' 20-point comeback win versus the Arizona Cardinals, the Washington Commanders overcoming an 18-point deficit to defeat the Denver Broncos, and the Seattle Seahawks’ overtime win against the Detroit Lions.

Finally, former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez discusses his takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers holding off the Los Angeles Rams, how he’s differentiating himself as an NFL analyst for FOX, and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

