Up & Adams: Monday, October 2nd, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay shares her thoughts on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s performance against the Kansas City Chiefs and if she’s worried about the Miami Dolphins' defense.

Then, Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan discusses the Jets' loss to the Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills shutting down the Dolphins, and the issues with the Cincinnati Bengals after getting blown out by the Tennessee Titans.

Next, Kay highlights her top performances from Week 4 and previews the Monday night matchup with the Seattle Seahawks going up against the New York Giants.

Finally, Kay recaps the Denver Broncos’ comeback win versus the Chicago Bears, the Baltimore Ravens dominating the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continuing his strong rookie campaign, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the team to a big win over the New Orleans Saints.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.