Up & Adams: Friday, September 22nd, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay recaps the San Francisco 49ers' dominant win over the New York Giants on Thursday, how the Dallas Cowboys can handle the loss of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL, and whether the Cincinnati Bengals should sit quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 3 to rehab his calf injury.

Then, Kay gives out her top picks to score a touchdown and which winless team most needs a victory this weekend.

After that, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton discusses the team’s loss to the 49ers, the similarities between his quarterback, Daniel Jones, and former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, what Daniel Jones is like off the field, and the mindset heading into a pivotal Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.