Up & Adams: Friday, October 13th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live from London! On today’s episode, Kay and Matt Hamilton lay out how several NFL teams can pull off upsets in Week 6.

Then, former All-Pro running back Chris Johnson gives his thoughts on Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's slow start to open the season, Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane, and his keys for the Titans to beat the Baltimore Ravens.

Next, Kay shares her top anytime touchdown scorer picks for NFL Week 6.

After that, Fox Sports host Joy Taylor talks about starting the Joy Taylor Foundation that combats domestic violence, empowering the youth, and more.

Finally, YouTuber Deestroying discusses who was tougher to guard between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, his tips for successfully creating content on YouTube, and advice for people struggling to break through in content creation.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts.