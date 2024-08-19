Up & Adams: Friday, August 16th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live from Los Angeles Chargers training camp! In today’s episode, Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins shares the key to Jim Harbaugh being a good coach, building chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert despite rehabbing an injury, and what’s not being talked about enough with this team heading into the season.

Next, Chargers linebackerKhalil Mack gives his fair expectations for the team this season, how much longer he plans to play in the NFL, and his ritual since college that’s led him to many forced fumbles in his career.

Then, Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. discusses the identity of the team in 2024, how he’s feeling entering the final year of his contract, and playing for new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

After that, Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt talks about his thoughts on the first couple of weeks of training camp, his NFL preseason debut, and the transition from living in LA after moving from the Midwest.

