Unrivaled League 1-on-1 Tournament: Best Bets and Predictions for Semifinals

After an exciliterating, upset-ridden first few rounds of the Unrivaled League 1-on-1 tournament, just four contenders remain.

The semifinals and finals of the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament take place Friday, February 14th, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT and truTV.

For a full breakdown on the format, check out our Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament primer. The updated bracket can be found below.

Let's break down the semfinal matchups and find the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament best bets via the Unrivaled betting odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Unrivaled League 1-on-1 Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the overall odds to win the Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Unrivaled 1 On 1 Tournament Champion FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Napheesa Collier -105 Arike Ogunbowale +320 Aaliyah Edwards +340 Azura Stevens +500

Unrivaled League 1-on-1 Tournament Semifinals Best Bets and Predictions

Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament Champion

There's not much value in taking No. 1 seed Napheesa Collier over Azura Stevens in the semifinals as Collier is a -330 favorite head-to-head. But she's still just -105 in the championship odds market, and that's worth considering.

The 6'1" forward has dominated the tournament to this point, defeating Kaite Lou Samuelson (12-6), Rickea Jackson (12-5), and Courtney Williams (12-4) to earn a spot in the semifinals.

'Phee has yet to turn the ball over this tournament, and she's made 15 of 33 shot attempts. Though Collier has yet to make a three-pointer, she's made up for it on the defensive end. Through three games, Collier has one steal and four blocks. She's held opponents to a 23% field goal percentage.

The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year will be at a size disadvantage against 6'6" Azura Stevens in the semis, but the Sparks' post player hasn't had an especially difficult road to the final four. After earning an injury bye in the First Round, Stevens took down Shakira Austin (11-4) in the Second Round and Rae Burrell (12-2) in the Quarterfinals. Both players have averaged fewer than 10 points per game in the Unrivaled League.

Collier, meanwhile, leads Unrivaled with 29.2 points and 1.9 steals per game. Stevens isn't much of a spot-up shooter, so I don't think we need to sweat her jumping ahead of 'Phee in the semis.

Assuming she advances to the finals, Collier will face either Arike Ogunbowale or Aaliyah Edwards. Collier would have a major size advantage over the 5'8" Ogunbowale, and she could spell trouble for Edwards even at 6'3". Though Edwards eliminated Breanna Stewart in the opening round, she had an injury bye in the Second Round before downing an undersized Allisha Gray in the Quarterfinals.

'Phee had Edwards' number in the WNBA last season, helping hold the rookie to just 6.0 points per game across three head-to-head matchups. Collier went for 19, 30, and 17 against Edwards' Mystics.

Collier was the favorite entering the tournament for a reason, and nothing we've seen has changed that. With just one true star remaining in the field, 'Phee looks like a solid bet to win the 1-on-1 tournament.

Unrivaled 1-on-1 Matchups

The Arike vs. Aaliyah semifinal match should be much more entertaining as neither side is favored too heavily. Based on Ogunbowale's -132 odds, her implied probability to win here is just 56.9%.

However, I'd give her a better chance than that to advance, enough so that I'm comfortable playing her to win at -132.

Arike has drawn comparisons to Kyrie Irving as an isolation scorer, and it's easy see why. Despite averaging 22.2 points per game in the WNBA last season, Ogunbowale scored 52.7% of her field goals unassisted -- third-highest among players who averaged over 30 minutes per game.

That's an elite mark and puts Edwards in an uphill battle. Edwards was 67th in the W for defensive win shares last season, and her 19.1% steal rate was well below average. She was top 20 in blocks and block rate -- something that could come in handy against the smaller Ogunbowale. But last round, Arike didn't have much of an issue with 6'4" Satou Sabally -- a more experienced defender who averaged more steals and nearly as many blocks as Edwards last season.

Sabally is a more polished offensive player than Edwards, too -- as is Skylar Diggins-Smith, whom Arike defeated in the Second Round.

There's just not much reason to believe Edwards will be able to hang with Ogunbowale on the offensive end, presenting value in these -132 moneyline odds.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.