UNLV vs New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the UNLV Rebels taking on the New Mexico Lobos.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

UNLV vs New Mexico Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UNLV: (-168) | New Mexico: (+142)

UNLV: (-168) | New Mexico: (+142) Spread: UNLV: -4.5 (-104) | New Mexico: +4.5 (-118)

UNLV: -4.5 (-104) | New Mexico: +4.5 (-118) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

UNLV vs New Mexico Betting Trends

UNLV has four wins in seven games against the spread this year.

UNLV has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

This season, four of UNLV's seven games have gone over the point total.

New Mexico is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

New Mexico has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.

New Mexico has seen four of its eight games hit the over.

UNLV vs New Mexico Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (69.7%)

UNLV vs New Mexico Point Spread

New Mexico is an underdog by 4.5 points against UNLV. New Mexico is -118 to cover the spread, and UNLV is -104.

UNLV vs New Mexico Over/Under

The over/under for UNLV-New Mexico on Nov. 1 is 61.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

UNLV vs New Mexico Moneyline

The UNLV vs New Mexico moneyline has UNLV as a -168 favorite, while New Mexico is a +142 underdog.

UNLV vs. New Mexico Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UNLV 37.1 36 33.4 104 58.6 7 New Mexico 29.0 58 24.8 78 55.5 8

UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UNLV vs. New Mexico analysis on FanDuel Research.