UNC Asheville vs Charleston Southern Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 7 seed Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-21, 6-10 Big South) will play in the Big South tournament against the No. 2 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-10, 11-5 Big South) on Friday at Freedom Hall Civic Center, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

UNC Asheville vs. Charleston Southern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

UNC Asheville vs. Charleston Southern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UNC Asheville win (78.1%)

UNC Asheville is a 5.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern on Friday and the total has been set at 151.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the contest.

UNC Asheville vs. Charleston Southern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UNC Asheville has put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Charleston Southern has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

UNC Asheville covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Charleston Southern covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (50%).

The Bulldogs have done a better job covering the spread at home (7-3-0) than they have in road tilts (7-8-0).

Against the spread, the Buccaneers have had better results on the road (9-8-0) than at home (4-6-0).

UNC Asheville has nine wins against the spread in 16 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big South play, Charleston Southern is 8-8-0 this season.

UNC Asheville vs. Charleston Southern: Moneyline Betting Stats

UNC Asheville has been victorious in 12, or 85.7%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -245 or shorter on the moneyline.

Charleston Southern has won five of the 24 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (20.8%).

The Buccaneers have a 2-14 record (winning only 12.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

UNC Asheville has an implied victory probability of 71% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. Charleston Southern Head-to-Head Comparison

UNC Asheville is outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game with a +179 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.8 points per game (16th in college basketball) and allows 76.8 per outing (310th in college basketball).

Jordan Marsh is 32nd in the country with a team-leading 19.2 points per game.

Charleston Southern's -176 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.5 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while allowing 78.2 per contest (326th in college basketball).

Charleston Southern's leading scorer, Taje' Kelly, ranks eighth in college basketball, putting up 20.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs record 32.4 rebounds per game (158th in college basketball) compared to the 32.0 of their opponents.

Toyaz Solomon tops the Bulldogs with 7.2 rebounds per game (145th in college basketball play).

The Buccaneers win the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. They collect 33.0 rebounds per game, 119th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.2.

Kelly tops the Buccaneers with 8.9 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball).

UNC Asheville ranks 42nd in college basketball by averaging 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 220th in college basketball, allowing 94.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Buccaneers score 91.7 points per 100 possessions (286th in college basketball), while giving up 98.9 points per 100 possessions (320th in college basketball).

