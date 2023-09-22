UMass vs New Mexico Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the UMass Minutemen facing the New Mexico Lobos.

UMass vs New Mexico Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UMass: (-166) | New Mexico: (+138)

UMass: (-166) | New Mexico: (+138) Spread: UMass: -3.5 (-104) | New Mexico: +3.5 (-118)

UMass: -3.5 (-104) | New Mexico: +3.5 (-118) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

UMass vs New Mexico Betting Trends

UMass has posted two wins against the spread this year.

There have been three UMass games (of four) that hit the over this season.

New Mexico has not won a game against the spread this year.

New Mexico is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

New Mexico has had one game (of two) go over the total this year.

UMass vs New Mexico Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Minutemen win (53.2%)

UMass vs New Mexico Point Spread

UMass is a 3.5-point favorite against New Mexico. UMass is -104 to cover the spread, and New Mexico is -118.

UMass vs New Mexico Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for UMass-New Mexico on September 23, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

UMass vs New Mexico Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UMass-New Mexico, UMass is the favorite at -166, and New Mexico is +138.

UMass vs. New Mexico Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games UMass 25 59 37.3 129 47.8 3 4 New Mexico 27.7 82 29.7 94 51.0 1 3

