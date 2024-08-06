2024 UMass Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The UMass Minutemen are 0-2 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

UMass 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Eastern Michigan Aug. 31 L 28-14 Minutemen (-2.5) 50.5 2 @ Toledo Sept. 7 L 38-23 Rockets (-17.5) 51.5 3 @ Buffalo Sept. 14 - Bulls (-4.5) 45.5 4 Central Connecticut State Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Miami (OH) Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Northern Illinois Oct. 5 - - - 7 Missouri Oct. 12 - - - View Full Table

UMass Last Game

The Minutemen were taken down by the Toledo Rockets 38-23 in their last outing. Taisun Phommachanh threw for 259 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 26-of-40 passing (65.0%) for the Minutemen in that game versus the Rockets. He also tacked on 22 carries for 44 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Jalen John ran for 37 yards on 14 carries (2.6 yards per carry), adding one reception for 10 yards. Jakobie James led the receiving charge against the Rockets, hauling in six passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.

UMass Betting Insights

UMass has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

