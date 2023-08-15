2023 UL Monroe Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

The UL Monroe Warhawks, who are currently unranked, are 2-3 on the season. For additional info on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

UL Monroe 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Army September 2 W 17-13 Black Knights (-8.5) 46.5 2 Lamar September 9 W 24-14 - - 3 @ Texas A&M September 16 L 47-3 Aggies (-36.5) 53.5 5 Appalachian State September 30 L 41-40 Mountaineers (-13.5) 51.5 6 South Alabama October 7 L 55-7 Jaguars (-10.5) 51.5 7 @ Texas State October 14 - Bobcats (-17.5) 63.5 8 @ Georgia Southern October 21 - - - View Full Table

UL Monroe Last Game

The Warhawks go into their next matchup after losing 55-7 to the South Alabama Jaguars in their last game on October 7. Jiya Wright had 112 yards on 13-of-28 passing (46.4%) for the Warhawks in that matchup against the Jaguars, with one touchdown and two picks. He also added 13 carries for 53 yards with his legs. On the ground, Bennett Galloway rushed for 45 yards on six carries (7.5 yards per carry), adding one reception for seven yards. Tyrone Howell led the receiving charge against the Jaguars, hauling in four passes for 41 yards and one touchdown.

UL Monroe Betting Insights

UL Monroe is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

The Warhawks have not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

