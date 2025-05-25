Timberwolves vs. Thunder Western Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 26
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 26, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN and ESPN2
The Oklahoma City Thunder are slight 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2. The Thunder have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's point total is set at 218.5.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Thunder
|-3.5
|218.5
|-164
|+138
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Thunder win (53.4%)
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder have put together a 54-26-2 record against the spread this season.
- In the Timberwolves' 82 games this year, they have 39 wins against the spread.
- This season, Thunder games have hit the over 44 times.
- The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under 54.9% of the time this season (45 of 82 games with a set point total).
- In home games, Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread (29-12-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (25-14-1).
- When playing at home, the Thunder eclipse the over/under 59.5% of the time (25 of 42 games). They've hit the over in 47.5% of away games (19 of 40 contests).
- Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results away (22-19-0) than at home (17-23-1).
- Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than on the road (20 of 41, 48.8%).
Thunder Leaders
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5 boards.
- Jalen Williams averages 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 58.1% from the floor.
- Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards.
- Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 4.1 boards.
Timberwolves Leaders
- Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 triples (second in league).
- Julius Randle averages 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is also draining 48.5% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 12 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Rudy Gobert.
- The Timberwolves are getting 14.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Naz Reid.
- The Timberwolves get 12.2 points per game from Jaden McDaniels, plus 5.7 boards and 2 assists.
