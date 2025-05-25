Timberwolves vs. Thunder Western Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 26

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN and ESPN2

The Oklahoma City Thunder are slight 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2. The Thunder have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's point total is set at 218.5.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -3.5 218.5 -164 +138

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (53.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 54-26-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Timberwolves' 82 games this year, they have 39 wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 44 times.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under 54.9% of the time this season (45 of 82 games with a set point total).

In home games, Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread (29-12-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (25-14-1).

When playing at home, the Thunder eclipse the over/under 59.5% of the time (25 of 42 games). They've hit the over in 47.5% of away games (19 of 40 contests).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results away (22-19-0) than at home (17-23-1).

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than on the road (20 of 41, 48.8%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5 boards.

Jalen Williams averages 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 58.1% from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 4.1 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 triples (second in league).

Julius Randle averages 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is also draining 48.5% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

The Timberwolves are receiving 12 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves are getting 14.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Naz Reid.

The Timberwolves get 12.2 points per game from Jaden McDaniels, plus 5.7 boards and 2 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.