UConn vs Xavier Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

The UConn Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Big East) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Xavier Musketeers (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on December 18, 2024.

UConn vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Arena: XL Center

UConn vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (87.8%)

To help you make an informed wager on UConn-Xavier matchup (in which UConn is a 13.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 147.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

UConn vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.

Xavier has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Huskies owned a worse record against the spread when playing at home (9-7-0) than they did in road games (7-4-0) last season.

The Musketeers were better against the spread at home (9-9-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last season.

UConn vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Huskies have played as a favorite of -1205 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Xavier has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Musketeers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +720 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 92.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn has a +205 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.6 points per game. It is putting up 83.5 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and is allowing 64.9 per outing to rank 40th in college basketball.

Alex Karaban's team-leading 15.6 points per game ranks 203rd in college basketball.

Xavier outscores opponents by 12.8 points per game (posting 79.6 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and conceding 66.8 per outing, 77th in college basketball) and has a +141 scoring differential.

Zach Freemantle is ranked 119th in college basketball with a team-high 16.9 points per game.

The Huskies come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.7 boards. They are grabbing 34.3 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 24.6 per outing.

Tarris Reed, Jr. leads the team with eight rebounds per game (69th in college basketball play).

The Musketeers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. They are recording 33.4 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.6.

Freemantle's 7.7 rebounds per game lead the Musketeers and rank 93rd in college basketball.

UConn's 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in college basketball, and the 86.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 102nd in college basketball.

The Musketeers rank 52nd in college basketball averaging 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 93rd, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions.

