UConn vs Providence Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

The UConn Huskies (11-3, 3-0 Big East) will attempt to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Providence Friars (7-7, 1-2 Big East) on January 5, 2025 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Providence Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Providence Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (87.4%)

Before making a wager on Sunday's UConn-Providence spread (UConn -14.5) or over/under (137.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UConn vs. Providence: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Providence is 6-8-0 ATS this season.

The Huskies did a better job covering the spread in road games (7-4-0) than they did in home games (9-7-0) last year.

Against the spread last year, the Friars had better results away (8-3-0) than at home (9-9-0).

UConn vs. Providence: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has come away with four wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Huskies the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -1587 moneyline listed for this contest.

Providence is 2-4 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Friars have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +860 or longer.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 94.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Providence Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn averages 83.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (87th in college basketball). It has a +227 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 16.2 points per game.

UConn's leading scorer, Alex Karaban, is 130th in the nation scoring 16.6 points per game.

Providence outscores opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 69.0 points per game, 315th in college basketball, and giving up 66.1 per outing, 58th in college basketball) and has a +41 scoring differential.

Jayden Pierre is ranked 546th in college basketball with a team-leading 12.6 points per game.

The Huskies record 33.7 rebounds per game (142nd in college basketball) while allowing 25.0 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.7 boards per game.

Tarris Reed, Jr. paces the Huskies with 8.1 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball action).

The Friars record 35.8 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Oswin Erhunmwunse leads the Friars with 4.9 rebounds per game (624th in college basketball).

UConn averages 111.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in college basketball), and gives up 89.9 points per 100 possessions (154th in college basketball).

The Friars score 91.7 points per 100 possessions (276th in college basketball), while conceding 87.8 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!