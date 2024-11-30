UConn vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 30

The UConn Huskies (4-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-8) on November 30, 2024. The Hawks have lost four games in a row.

UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Arena: XL Center

UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (99.3%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for UConn (-38.5) versus Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday. The over/under is set at 143.5 points for this game.

UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

The Huskies did a better job covering the spread in road games (7-4-0) than they did in home games (9-7-0) last year.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Hawks had a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 3-4-0 record) than away (.429, 6-8-0).

UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn is outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game with a +130 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.4 points per game (44th in college basketball) and allows 65.9 per outing (70th in college basketball).

UConn's leading scorer, Alex Karaban, ranks 198th in college basketball averaging 15.9 points per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore puts up 66.2 points per game (328th in college basketball) while giving up 84.6 per outing (356th in college basketball). It has a -165 scoring differential and has been outscored by 18.4 points per game.

Ketron Shaw's 17.7 points per game leads Maryland-Eastern Shore and ranks 88th in college basketball.

The Huskies come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.0 boards. They are collecting 33.6 rebounds per game (169th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 24.6 per outing.

Tarris Reed, Jr. leads the team with 8.6 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball action).

The Hawks lose the rebound battle by 7.8 boards on average. They record 31.1 rebounds per game, 278th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 38.9.

Jalen Ware leads the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (316th in college basketball).

UConn's 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in college basketball, and the 86.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 108th in college basketball.

The Hawks record 82.2 points per 100 possessions (341st in college basketball), while giving up 104.9 points per 100 possessions (355th in college basketball).

