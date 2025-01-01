UConn vs DePaul Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1

The UConn Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Big East) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (9-4, 0-2 Big East) on January 1, 2025 at Wintrust Arena.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

UConn vs. DePaul Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (95.6%)

Before making an informed wager on UConn-DePaul outing (in which UConn is an 11.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 145.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

UConn vs. DePaul: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

DePaul is 6-7-0 ATS this year.

UConn covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than DePaul covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Huskies covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered nine times in 16 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games when playing on the road.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Blue Demons had a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 6-12-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).

UConn vs. DePaul: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has come away with three wins in the six contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Huskies have been listed as a favorite of -709 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

DePaul has been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Blue Demons have played as a moneyline underdog of +490 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 87.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UConn vs. DePaul Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn has a +214 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.4 points per game. It is putting up 83.9 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball and is giving up 67.5 per contest to rank 91st in college basketball.

UConn's leading scorer, Alex Karaban, is 143rd in the country averaging 16.5 points per game.

DePaul is outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game, with a +135 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.1 points per game (88th in college basketball) and gives up 69.7 per outing (142nd in college basketball).

Jacob Meyer's 14.5 points per game paces DePaul and ranks 309th in the nation.

The 33.8 rebounds per game the Huskies average rank 146th in the country, and are 9.0 more than the 24.8 their opponents grab per contest.

Tarris Reed, Jr. averages 8.2 rebounds per game (ranking 64th in college basketball) to lead the Huskies.

The Blue Demons pull down 35.5 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 29.8 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.7 boards per game.

David Skogman's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Blue Demons and rank 232nd in the country.

UConn averages 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in college basketball), and gives up 89.9 points per 100 possessions (162nd in college basketball).

The Blue Demons rank 99th in college basketball with 100.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 107th defensively with 87.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

