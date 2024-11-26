UConn vs Colorado Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 26

The Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) will look to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the UConn Huskies (4-1) on November 26, 2024 at Lahaina Civic Center.

UConn vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Game time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

UConn vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (74.4%)

Before making a wager on Tuesday's UConn-Colorado spread (UConn -15.5) or total (142.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

UConn vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Colorado has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing at home last season, the Huskies owned a worse record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-4-0).

The Buffaloes' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .529 (9-8-0). On the road, it was .364 (4-7-0).

UConn vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn was defeated in the one game it played as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Huskies have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -1695.

Colorado has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Buffaloes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +890 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 94.4% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn averages 90.4 points per game (11th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per outing (23rd in college basketball). It has a +149 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 29.8 points per game.

Alex Karaban paces UConn, scoring 16.8 points per game (151st in the country).

Colorado outscores opponents by 11.6 points per game (posting 78.6 points per game, 157th in college basketball, and allowing 67.0 per contest, 105th in college basketball) and has a +58 scoring differential.

Elijah Malone's team-leading 14.0 points per game rank him 383rd in college basketball.

The 37.4 rebounds per game the Huskies average rank 68th in college basketball, and are 15.2 more than the 22.2 their opponents collect per outing.

Tarris Reed, Jr.'s 10.0 rebounds per game lead the Huskies and rank 19th in college basketball action.

The Buffaloes win the rebound battle by 9.4 boards on average. They record 37.8 rebounds per game, 51st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.4.

Trevor Baskin is 333rd in college basketball with 6.2 rebounds per game, leading the Buffaloes.

UConn ranks fifth in college basketball with 114.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 20th in college basketball defensively with 76.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Buffaloes score 96.5 points per 100 possessions (184th in college basketball), while allowing 82.2 points per 100 possessions (68th in college basketball).

