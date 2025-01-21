UConn vs Butler Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Butler Bulldogs (8-10, 1-6 Big East) will visit the UConn Huskies (13-5, 5-2 Big East) after losing four road games in a row.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Arena: XL Center

UConn vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (82.7%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's UConn-Butler spread (UConn -12.5) or total (143.5 points).

UConn vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has put together a 9-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Butler has compiled an 8-10-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn and Butler cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Tuesday's line (Huskies as favorites by 12.5 or more and Bulldogs as underdogs by 12.5 or more).

The Huskies have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-4-0) than they do on the road (3-2-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a lower winning percentage at home (.364, 4-7-0 record) than away (.500, 2-2-0).

UConn has posted two wins against the spread in conference games this season.

Butler has beaten the spread three times in seven Big East games.

UConn vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has won in six of the 10 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Huskies have won two of three games when listed as at least -952 or better on the moneyline.

Butler has compiled a 3-7 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30% of those games).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +610 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 90.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn is outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game with a +231 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.9 points per game (50th in college basketball) and gives up 68.1 per outing (85th in college basketball).

Alex Karaban's 15.6 points per game lead UConn and are 202nd in the country.

Butler puts up 72.2 points per game (249th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per outing (185th in college basketball). It has a +14 scoring differential.

Jahmyl Telfort paces Butler, averaging 15.2 points per game (237th in college basketball).

The Huskies rank 251st in the country at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 25.3 their opponents average.

Tarris Reed, Jr. paces the team with 7.3 rebounds per game (134th in college basketball action).

The Bulldogs are 222nd in the country at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.6 their opponents average.

Andre Screen leads the team with 5.6 rebounds per game (420th in college basketball).

UConn ranks third in college basketball with 109.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 200th in college basketball defensively with 92.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs rank 174th in college basketball with 96.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 273rd defensively with 95.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

