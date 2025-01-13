UCLA vs Rutgers Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13

The UCLA Bruins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) bring a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten), who have lost three straight as well.

UCLA vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Arena: Jersey Mike's Arena

UCLA vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UCLA win (61.6%)

UCLA vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Rutgers is 5-11-0 ATS this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Rutgers is 2-3 against the spread compared to the 6-4 ATS record UCLA puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Bruins covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered five times in 15 games at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Scarlet Knights performed better at home (9-7-0) than on the road (4-8-0) last year.

UCLA has won once against the spread in conference action this season.

Rutgers has won once against the spread in Big Ten games this season.

UCLA vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA has come away with seven wins in the 10 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bruins have a mark of 7-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -146 or better on the moneyline.

Rutgers has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Scarlet Knights have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer without winning.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCLA has a 59.3% chance of walking away with the win.

UCLA vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA's +198 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (188th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per outing (17th in college basketball).

UCLA's leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau, is 261st in the country putting up 14.9 points per game.

Rutgers outscores opponents by 1.8 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 148th in college basketball, and allowing 74.6 per contest, 268th in college basketball) and has a +30 scoring differential.

Rutgers' leading scorer, Dylan Harper, is 14th in college basketball, averaging 20.1 points per game.

The Bruins win the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. They are recording 30.9 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.6 per outing.

Kobe Johnson's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Bruins and rank 372nd in college basketball action.

The 33.3 rebounds per game the Scarlet Knights accumulate rank 144th in the nation. Their opponents collect 32.8.

Ace Bailey averages 7.6 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball) to lead the Scarlet Knights.

UCLA averages 98.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (133rd in college basketball), and gives up 82.0 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball).

The Scarlet Knights rank 206th in college basketball averaging 95.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 224th, allowing 92.8 points per 100 possessions.

